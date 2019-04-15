CARYVILLE - There's only one way to celebrate worm fiddlin', and Caryville does it appropriately - with a festival.

Organizers want everyone to know, despite the hurricane, Caryville will hold true to its worm fiddlin' heritage. The 8th Annual Caryville Worm Fiddlin' Festival will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Civic Center Park, on Highway 279. There will not be a parade this year.

Organizer Becky Pate said it was a challenge to get people to help organize the event after having to deal with the impact of Hurricane Michael; however, not many things can get in the way of holding the festival, which has roots in the small community far longer than eight years ago.

"It's always been a part of our heritage ... it was going on in the 80s and 90s," said Pate, who is a proud Caryville native. "We want to bring everything here that can help our town grow. Even though the flood came through, the hurricanes came through, we have still got potential here."

And with about 25 vendors - some coming from other counties - the event may be even bigger than previous years.

The main event is the worm fiddling contest, in which contestants drive stakes in the ground and tap on the stake in order to make vibrations which cause the worms to surface. Each round is about 10 minutes long. It starts at 10 a.m.

As with any competition, the team that extracts the most worms wins. A second and third place is also announced.

The event will also feature live music, face painting, games, pony rides, an auction, a cornhole tournament, train rides, crafts and food vendors.

That said, it is bound to be a big event for a quaint town.

"It's going to be all day fun and games for the whole family," Pate said. "I love my little town - I love Caryville and we want it to grow."

For more information contact Becky Pate at 850-890-0157, Town Hall at 850-548-5571, via email townofcaryville@gmail.com.