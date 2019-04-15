The Flying Needles Quilt Guild is offering tickets for their 2020 Quilt of Valor Opportunity Quilt. The tickets are available for a donation of $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets, until the drawing in February 2020. The winner need not be present to win.

This Quilt of Valor was designed by Pat Walker of Niceville, constructed by members of Flying Needles Quilt Guild, and quilted by Michelle Stewart of Destin. It is named “Flowers of Freedom." In March the quilt won a ribbon at A Mountain Quiltfest quilt show at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Proceeds from the quilt drawing will be used to make Quilts of Valor presented to veterans throughout the year. Tickets can be purchased at local quilt shops. The quilt is currently on display at Stitcher’s Quest quilt shop in Santa Rosa Mall.

The Flying Needles Quilt Guild is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations to assist in the nonprofit work of the Guild may be sent to Flying Needles Quilt Guild, P.O. Box 1652, Niceville, FL, 32588. Donations may be designated for Quilts of Valor or for children’s charities. Guild members meet the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 108 Aurora St. in Valparaiso. Visitors are always welcome. Please visit the guild website at www.flyingneedlesquiltguild.org for more information.