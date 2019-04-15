Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service firefighters extinguished two structure fires over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the a residence on Main Avenue at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, said TFRS spokeswoman Holly Whigham. The structure was fully involved, she said, and was extinguished by firefighters using a defense attack. No one was injured.

On Sunday, firefighters were called to 39th Avenue East, where a single-wide mobile home was well involved on three sides, she said. The department had installed smoke alarms at the residence two weeks ago as part of the Get Alarmed Tuscaloosa program.

That fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.