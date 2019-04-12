Eggstravaganza: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bayouland Worship Center, 5706 La. 56 in Chauvin. You are invited to a free Easter egg hunt from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be free food, games, a space-walk, live Christian music by the Parsen Kajuns, face painting, an egg hunt for children ages 2-11 and so much more. The event will close with a goodie hop for kids. Bring your favorite lawn chair and sunglasses and invite family and friends. For more information, call 855-0772. All are welcome.

Easter egg hunt: 2 p.m. Saturday, Living Word Church, 1916 La. 311, Schriever. You are invited to a free Easter egg hunt. There will be 15,000 filled eggs, balloons, bubbles, a kids' tattoo station, snacks and photo ops. The parking lot opens at 1 p.m. All are welcome.

Women's Day: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Drive, Houma. The church will celebrate its annual Women's Day during its 8:30 a.m. service. The guest speaker will be LaWanna Mart from New Hope International Ministry in Vacherie.

Pastor's anniversary: 2 p.m. Sunday, New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 922 Goode St., Houma. The church will celebrate the Rev. Ronnie Williams' sixth anniversary. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Donald Celestine from Mount Horeb Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. All are invited.

The Seven Last Sayings on the Cross: 8 a.m. April 19, St. Paul Baptist Church (Lafourche Crossing) 118B California St., Thibodaux. The Rev. Jerome Singleton Sr. is pastor. The church presents the Seven Last Sayings on the Cross, with seven guest speakers -- the Rev. Tyrone Scott from Christ Baptist Church in Belle Rose; the Rev. Darrell Mcpherson from Greater Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose; the Rev. Curtis Washington from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Thibodaux; Brett Gabriel Sr. from Ebenezer Christian Fellowship Church in Raceland; the Rev. Tom Scoby from St. Luke Baptist Church on Bayou Black Drive; the Rev. Bernell Gale from Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland; and the Rev. Stephen Mosely from Third Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. All are invited.

Debt reduction steak dinner: 5 p.m. May 11, St. Mary's Nativity Church Community Center, 3500 La. 1, Raceland. The steak dinner will include live and silent actions, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Each ticket is $50. Purchase eight tickets plus $20 to reserve a table. Tickets are available at the church office or please call the parish office at 537-3204. The church is also looking for auction items for the steak dinner. Please bring them to the parish office. If you cannot get them to us, just call the parish office and we can make arrangements to pick them up. The deadline for donations is May 3.

Refuge Restoration Outreach Ministry: Noon-2 p.m., second Saturday of each month, 6905 Alma St., Houma. This is a food-bank giveaway. Bring proof of income.

Terrebonne Churches United Good Samaritan Food Bank: 254 Magnolia St., Houma, from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointments necessary. Call 851-5523.