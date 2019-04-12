Q: Our blueberry bushes have been planted for six years and we have never pruned them. They are huge and they produce fruit just fine. Why should I prune them when they’re doing so well?

A: Blueberry bushes are pruned to keep the plants healthier, to encourage larger fruit and to keep the plants at a height that will allow the fruit to be more easily harvested. If you do nothing else, you should remove any dead, damaged or diseased limbs from the shrubs. While you are doing so, why not remove a few of the interior limbs that cross or rub against another limb to open up the plant and allow air and sunlight to reach the interior? When blueberry plants are pruned, new growth is encouraged. By removing some of the more crowded limbs, the size of a blueberry bush is reduced, which encourages the fruit that is produced on the remaining branches to grow larger. By removing a few of the older canes, the height of the plant is reduced, which is safer because the plants will be reduced to a height that will allow the fruit to be harvested without the use of a ladder.

Q: We have lots of leaves in our yard. This year I plan to rake the leaves up into my flower beds instead of burning them or having them hauled off. Is it OK to use the leaves as mulch, or could they cause problems for my plants as they decay?

A: By all means, use the leaves as mulch to keep down weeds in your planting beds. In addition, decaying leaves may be incorporated into the soil in the bed as a soil conditioner.

Q: My azaleas are beginning to bloom. I want to make sure I prune them at the right time. They are Encore azaleas, so when do I prune them to keep from losing their second and third blossoms?

A: The time to prune all azaleas is soon after they stop blooming in the spring.

Announcement: Friday is the first day of Etowah County Master Gardeners Association’s greenhouse sale. The gates open at 8 a.m. The greenhouses are located at the rear of the property at 3200 W. Meighan Blvd., in Gadsden. We hope to see you there!

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.