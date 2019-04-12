Senior Mazen Osama played his final regular-season home match as No. 20 Alabama tennis dominated No. 47 Arkansas, 4-0, on Thursday night at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

The Crimson Tide’s (15-9, 5-7 SEC) victory over the Razorbacks (13-14, 2-9 SEC) concludes its regular season slate and the Tide will wait until Sunday night to see what seed it will receive in next week’s SEC Tournament.

Osama started off his senior night on the right foot by earning a 6-1 doubles win with partner Patrick Kaukovalta over Mesquida/Sanjurjo. Sam Fischer and Zhe Zhou battled Alonso/Reco to a tiebreaker, before dominating the deciding tiebreak, 7-0, to give UA the 1-0 lead.

In singles, Osama cruising to a 6-2, 6-4, win against Oscar Mesquida. Edson Ortiz won 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, versus Adam Sanjurjo. Zhou clinched the match with a win against Jose Alonso, 6-4, 6-4.