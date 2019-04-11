St. Mary’s Nativity Church: Pete and Mary Martinez received the Traveling Chalice at the 8 a.m. Mass on Sunday. They will keep the chalice for a week and pray for an increase in vocations to the priesthood, deaconate and religious life, especially among the young people of our parish and diocese. Anyone wishing to receive the chalice can contact Ronnie Danos at 537-7806.

Sympathy: In the charity of your prayer, please remember Brent L. Morgan, who has entered eternal rest. Please keep his family members in prayer that they find comfort and consolation in their faith.

Wedding anniversary: Congratulation to Robert and Audrey Bourgeois Sevin who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 12. Please join us in praying for them.

2019 first Communion class: We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our first Communion class of 2019. Please keep them in your prayers. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our religious education instructors Mrs. Krystal Allemand, Mrs. Stacey Boudreaux, Mrs. Patty Ratcliff and Mrs. Patrice Torres.

Palm Sunday: If you would like to donate palms to the church for Palm Sunday, you may bring them to the maintenance shop. The maintenance shop is located on the street next to the rectory. Please place your palms in the wagon in front of the maintenance shop. Thank you.

Palm cleaning: We will be cleaning palms 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the maintenance shop. If you can help clean palms please bring a sharp knife and a rag. Thank you.

Vacation Bible school: Vacation Bible school will be held 9 a.m. to noon July 8-12 at St. Mary’s Nativity Community Center. The cost is $25, which includes T-shirt, snack, CD and crafts each day. This is for children ages 4-12, but we need teenagers 13-17 and adult volunteers. Registration forms are available in church and at the church office. For more information, please contact Renee Becnel at 209-8307. The deadline to register is June 3.

Easter flowers: We are now accepting donations for the Easter flowers. If you would like to remember a deceased loved one in this special way, we have envelopes available at all church entrances. Please drop the envelope in the weekend collection or mail it to St. Mary’s Nativity Church, 3500 La. 1, Raceland, LA 70394. The deadline for accepting floral donations is April 14.