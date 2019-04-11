Know the signs…and act!

April is national child abuse awareness month.

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club works to educate our community so NO child grows up in fear and or hurt.

Signs of Infant Abuse

• Malnutrition

• Excessively dull; inactive

• Bruises; pinch marks

If you suspect child abuse of any age notify a teacher, minister or law enforcement or call Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873. Dial 911 in an emergency

Let the law investigate

You can remain anonymous unless you are in a profession required by law to report. WWW.Dontmissthesigns.org