Miami is known for a lot -- popping nightclubs and being one of 2019’s most sinful cities -- but now craft beers join the list of reasons to visit The Magic City.



Miami ranks as No. 8 of the top 10 places in the world to drink craft beer, according to Scanmovers.com, a Dutch startup that analyzed 100 cities and came up with a list of the best craft beer cities on Earth.



The destinations were ranked by “vital craft-beer indicators” such as the number of craft beer bars, microbreweries, beer consumption, pint-prices and hipster compatibility.



The South Florida city’s spot on the list isn’t too surprising considering everyone knows Miami is home to an abundance of eclectic, hidden spots in Wynwood where craft beers reign supreme.



Trip Advisor even voted the art-splattered area of Miami as one of the top hipster hangouts in America. And everyone knows: where there are hipsters, there are craft beers in the mix.



Need a spot to go? Try the Wynwood Brewing Company. Stop by and get some cozy vibes and an ice cold beer before exploring the captivating art-lined streets.