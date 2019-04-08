A bill allowing recreational marijuana in Florida is dead, but the Orlando Democrat is hopeful the decision will move the conversation forward on legalizing marijuana, the Orlando Sentinel reports.



The bill proposed by State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith would have allowed people age 21 and older to use marijuana for personal use in limited amounts and licensed businesses to manufacture and sell the product.



Under the bill, there would be limits on the number of such stores in each city and allow cities to ban them if they chose.



But the bill did not get a hearing, even after Gov. Ron Desantis signed the SB 182 bill in March to revoke a ban on smokable medical marijuana.



“It got no hearing, no debate, no vote,” Smith said. “Just like they always do.”



Smith pointed to polls showing support for legalizing marijuana, such as a University of North Florida survey in February that found 62 percent would favor regulating the product like alcohol.



“Poll after poll has shown the majority of Floridians support adult-use cannabis,” Smith said.



Smith condemned a Republican bill that would make it harder for petition-driven initiatives to get on the ballot for approval.



The bill would require paid petition gatherers to be Florida residents and that ballot initiatives include a financial impact statement and list the percentage of financial backing coming from Florida residents.



Read more here.



Laura Jazmin Tolliver is a digital reporter for GateHouse Media Group’s Florida team, based in West Palm Beach, Fla. Jaz’s stories, which run across digital, print and video platforms, are syndicated across the 22 Florida newspaper markets.



