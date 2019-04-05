“Angel of God

“My guardian Dear

“To whom God’s love

“Commits me here

“Ever this day be at my side

“To light and guard

“To rule and guide. Amen.”

The outside deep-summer world sighs and turns over in its sleep, revealing clouds covering the moon. Everyone in the house is asleep. No one knows the wind has changed, the wind has risen, a storm is approaching. Except the one who lies snuggled against her grandmother’s back, listening as the storm builds.

The frightened child looks up and sees the picture above the mantle: a beautiful angel watching two small children as they cross a rickety old bridge, the water rushing beneath them. They cling to each other; they are careful, but they are not afraid. They seem to know the angel is there; they are caught forever in the care of a guardian angel. The child sleeps. ...

The picture brought memories to readers this week. Jimmy LeCrory thought it was titled “The Guarding Angel.” Actually it is called “The Guardian,” and was painted by Austrian artist Hans Zatzka, under the pseudonym H. Zabateri, as a postcard about 1918.

Keith Owens wondered if “that was Tinker Bell over the angel’s shoulder?” Greg Bailey, Catherine Schanbarger, Frances Noojin Phillips, Regina Bellamy, Judith Jolly Weems, Gloria Maxwell, Peggy Evans McGuffy, Harold Dean Batie, Kathy Sauls Madison, Billy Vance, Wendy McDaniel, Barbara Richardson, Paulette Tinker Self, Shannon Dye, Joyce Sims, Nancy Costello, Phyllis Minshew, Darlene Kitchler, Brenda Carroll, Jimmy and Jan Perkins, Deanie Williamson, Becky Proctor, Sandra Lasseter, Robbie Bishop, Peggy Childs and at least 40 more responded.

Take a good look. See the diversity of the group — Sunday School teachers, school teachers, police officers, physicians, lawyers. All examples of the “everyman” who grew up subtly influenced by a picture of an angel who watched over their childhood, kept them safe through all alarms.

The influence is definite; the result is obvious. There is someone to look to for safety, for shelter in the time of trouble. If anyone of us from that generation were given time to think of it, we would come to this conclusion: There is someone to turn to when the night is stormy, when the days are weary, the long night dreary. We know someone cares, but we have let the younger generations go. The assurance that has sustained us is not there for our children. They are unsure, unfounded, scared, without even the memory of a yellowed, tattered print of an angel to sustain them!

Sit down with them, talk to them of glory, honor, honesty, truth, loyalty.

Tell them of King Arthur and his knights; of Jesus and His disciples; Aslan and his warriors. Read them the old, stories; sing the song of Hiawatha! For if you do not, Narnia’s doors will creak shut forever. No one will remember the stories; they will be covered by another picture, a more modern scene, as “The Guardian” was, to be found one bright spring day.

Someday a movie will be made about this generation. It will begin with the guardian angel shepherding her little flock over into green pastures, ‘round town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.