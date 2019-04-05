OKALOOSA ISLAND — As rain fell on the mostly empty beach at Beasley Park on Thursday afternoon, a great blue heron let out a trademark squawk before leaving the embrace of the wildlife technician who helped save its life.

The adult wading bird had been brought to the beach and released from a plastic bin by workers from the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge. They had cared for the heron for the past month after it was found gravely ill near County Road 30A in South Walton County.

The bird had been suffering with botulism, a deadly illness caused by a type of bacteria.

“It had botulism and high limb paralysis,” wildlife technician Gena Medley said. “It had no eye blink response.”

The toxin that made the heron sick might have been in maggots on a decaying fish the bird had eaten, or might have been in the intestine of a living fish it consumed, Medley said.

At the refuge, the bird first was given a treatment to neutralize the toxin. It also received fluids and eye lubes.

“Once its blink response came back, we started doing physical therapy,” Medley said.

That included walking and then hydrotherapy, or moving around in water. Once the heron began getting its muscle mass back, the staff encouraged it to fly and land on a medium-size perch and then on a tall perch in the refuge’s flight pen.

The refuge has treated a few other birds with botulism, which is pretty rare, Medley said.

The heron released Thursday likely benefited from the rainy weather because it could be re-acclimated to the outdoors without a lot of people around, refuge intern Kyra Marchelli said.

After the heron left Medley’s arms, it flew a short distance before landing on the beach. As Medley, Marchelli and refuge intern Christina Esposito headed toward the parking lot, they looked back to see the bird roaming around a sand dune.

It didn’t seem to mind the rain at all.





