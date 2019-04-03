ROLL YOUR OWN

Rouses Market to host sushi class

Rouses Market will be hosting a sushi-rolling class at its 204 N. Canal Blvd. location in Thibodaux from 6-7 p.m. on April 12.

Learn how to make sushi rolls in this interactive class, where sushi chefs will teach you all the tricks you need to roll your own at home.

The class is free, but space is limited. Reservations are required at eventbrite.com or on Rouses' Facebook page.

NEW BRUNCH SPOT

Milano now offers Sunday menu

Milano restaurant in Houma has begun serving Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The upscale Italian eatery is offering a menu that executive chef Patrick Trahan described as "brunch injected with steroids."

Some of the items available include a riff on Chicken and Waffles with duck confit instead of chicken, boudin wrapped in a house-made croissant

served with a side of cognac white gravy, Pork Grillades and Grits and whole fried semi-boneless quail.

Milano is at 314 Belanger St. in Houma.

KIDS' EVENT AT CANNATA'S

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Cannata's invites kids to have hop on over for its Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at its Cafe Cannata's on Saturday.

The event will feature coloring contests, cupcake decorating, giveaways and free pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The breakfast of pancakes and sausage with milk, juice or coffee costs $5.

Cafe Cannata's is at the store's location at 6289 W. Park Ave., Houma.