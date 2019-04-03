It's time for accountability

Charges need to be filed now for all the media that has lied to the American people, and an investigation should be performed into all Congresspersons’ finances – Republicans and Democrats. If they can ask for an investigation for no reason into our president’s life as a businessman, then all of Congress needs to make their finances public also.

The public wants to see why they are becoming so rich while serving in our government. Remember, if they can call for an investigation into the president for no reason then the American people can call for an investigation for no reason.

It was our government that turned the IRS against us. It’s a shame, but people are now guilty just because someone says so.

Tommye Bell, Fort Walton Beach