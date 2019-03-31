ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): When facing a crisis, you'll find that you have plenty of support at your side. Avoid becoming too emotionally involved with an issue as an objective approach works best.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Keep your attention focused on one objective at a time and ignore distractions. Devote all your free time this week to doing what you love most.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may find a renewed vigor toward romantic pursuits that creates a restless itch that needs to be scratched. Take a loved one along for an adventure.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An abundance of energy and a meticulous nature makes this the ideal week to cross items off your to-do list. Your greatest satisfaction comes from your accomplishments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you've got it, flaunt it. Don't hold back when it comes to showing off your skills. You could end up impressing those who can make things happen for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reserve making a final judgment until all the facts become available or you risk making a serious mistake. Don't be pressured into making snap decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): The grass isn't always greener on the other side of the fence. Don't be so quick to envy what someone else has as you may already be better off as you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep yourself active in the upcoming week as the building momentum that ensues will allow you to be extremely productive. Stay in close contact with a significant other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Carefully study documents or agreements before signing on the dotted line or risk getting more than you bargained for. It may be the right week to make a major change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoid the urge to tinker with finances as you may only end up making things worse. In the week ahead you can relive past glories by getting in touch with the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A good deed should be reward in itself. Karma may guarantee that your kind acts are reciprocated just the same.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Flowery words may delude you into seeing what you want to see but if you remain grounded in logic you will see the truth.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your people skills are in fine fettle during the upcoming three to four weeks. In May you should stick to practical solutions and focus on conventional ways to achieve financial success rather than chasing after romantic dreams. In June you might be distracted by what your friends are doing or prodded by circumstances to speed through your work. Your business sense is at a peak in September, making that a good time to reevaluate your finances and income. October is your month to shine in the public eye and to enjoy admiration from important people.