AUSTIN, Texas – Boosted by an NCAA title in the 200 medley relay, the University of Alabama swimming and diving team finished seventh at the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships with 142 points.

“I’m really pleased with the way we finished in the team standing,” UA head coach Dennis Pursley said. “To be seventh in the nation and second among SEC schools is a great showing.”

California won the team title, followed by Texas, Indiana, N.C. State, Louisville and Florida. Harvard, Ohio State and Virginia rounded out the top 10.

It was the Crimson Tide’s fourth top-10 finish in the past five years and sixth-consecutive top-15 finish at the national championships.

Alabama’s Robert Howard placed fifth in the 100 freestyle (41.75). In the consolation final of the 400 freestyle relay, Howard, Laurent Bams, Knox Auerbach and Zane Waddell finished ninth overall (2:48.92).