On March 16, thousands of children and young adults walked out of their classrooms, an unprecedented move to demand urgent changes in society’s energy and economic systems to avoid the worst impacts of human-caused global warming and climate change. A worldwide phenomenon. Media yawned and passed by.

"Sixty Minutes" recently highlighted dozens of youth suing the federal government for protection from climatic perils threatening to shorten, if not end, their lives and futures. A problem requiring the rapid de-carbonizing of our daily lives! After all their Declaration of Independence states in no uncertain terms their inalienable right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" which governments are created to protect. Obviously that includes breathable air, potable water and arable soil.

Such pressing change is far beyond revolutionary, but calls us to transformation on an absolutely evolutionary scale! Hard as that will be, who could possibly ignore humanity’s terrible predicament besides madmen and economists? Perhaps we should include tea party folks, many of whom are also libertarians. Hey, the word liberty’s stuck right there in the middle, eh?

Interestingly, nothing even resembling a libertarian government ever existed in history. Of course, that didn’t stop billionaires like the Koch brothers and huge, corporate interests like Exxon, from financing such conservative strongholds as Heritage, Cato, Fox and their talk radio cronies. We’re drenched in their anti-government tirades 24/7. Actually, their fear simply confirms the only force capable of even resisting corporate power is government power! Ironically most red states receive vastly more in federal government supports than their contributions warrant.

For the second year Norway won the happiest country title. Of course, Norwegians don’t go around grinning from ear to ear, but like the other happy countries their government provides them the services, education, and a sense of security and contentment their taxes earn. They simply enjoy comforts of life we all crave.

Along with so many others, their kids and ours were out that Friday to plead for nothing more or less than a normal life on a livable planet. We’d do well to listen to our children.

William White, Fort Walton Beach