Alabama added to its 2020 recruiting class on Thursday morning with a commitment from 3-star athlete De’Rickey Wright.

He is the second 2020 prospect to commit to Alabama in the last week, joining 3-star offensive tackle Seth McLaughlin. He jumped on board on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect becomes the 14th player and first athlete to join Alabama’s top-ranked 2020 class.

Wright also had offers from Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State.