This is flippant, but true — here we go again.

State Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, has introduced legislation to create a lottery in Alabama.

McClendon said Alabamians both in and outside his district "have convinced me ... that they would like to be able to buy a lottery ticket without having to drive to another state. They'd like to be able to buy a lottery ticket just like folks in 45 states across our nation can do."

His legislation actually is two bills, one proposing a constitutional amendment to permit a state lottery and the other setting up its administration and the allocation of the money should voters say "yes."

McClendon wants a clean lottery — nothing in his legislation mentions or permits other forms of gambling in Alabama — and wisely isn't promoting it as a panacea for Alabama's financial ills. It won't be.

His proposal is rather straightforward. The General and Education Trust funds would each get half the net take from a lottery — McClendon floated $250 million annually — which would be overseen by an Alabama Lottery Commission. The governor would get to pick two members, the lieutenant governor, House speaker and Senate president pro tem one each.

That commission would seek out a private corporation to run the day-to-day operations of the lottery, and that corporation would be barred from making any contributions to political candidates or political action committees. One video lottery terminal license would be permitted in each of the five counties — Greene, Jefferson, Lowndes, Macon and Mobile — where parimutuel betting and electronic bingo are permitted, arguably in some cases, via local constitutional amendments.

We doubt that will please the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, who no doubt would like a piece of that action at their gambling casinos and have the political and economic resources to fight this.

We also know that ardent social conservatives will fight what they view as another societal step toward perdition.

We recall that Alabama voters in 1999 rightfully — the proposal was atrocious — defeated a lottery amendment, and know that subsequent attempts to revive the idea have been unsuccessful.

So what's different this time?

People are mad.

They're mad about the gas tax increase that plowed through a special session of the Legislature like Godzilla through Tokyo.

They're unlikely to get over being mad for a long while unless they're tossed something to settle them down.

And if you check out the conversation on social media and elsewhere, every other word in the rage over what Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature wrought is "lottery."

Of course, cynics would call it an attempt at distraction, and point out that a lottery on top of a gas tax means government would be digging even deeper into people's pockets to raise new revenue to spend.

To be fair, buying a lottery ticket is a voluntary "contribution." Perhaps we'll see just how strongly people want to make one without having to drive to Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and, soon, Mississippi. More significantly, we'll see what's a bigger priority: a chance to get rich or concerns about big government having too much money to spend?

A version of this editorial first appeared in The Gadsden Times.