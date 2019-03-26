At a time when many residents in Florida are holding their breath for the start of hurricane season, a rare tropical storm has formed in the South Atlantic off the coast of Brazil, according to the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration and the Brazilian Navy Hydrographic Center.

The storm, named Iba, is the first named tropical cyclone in a decade to form in that part of the world. According to NOAA, tropical cyclones in this region have been very rare because of the cool ocean temperatures and high vertical wind sheer. Only one hurricane, the Cat. 1 Hurricane Catarina which made landfall in Brazil in 2004, has ever been recorded.

Predictions for this year's North Atlantic Hurricane Season, which starts in less than two months, have this year's season being average to below-average, but for a region battered by Irma in 2017 and still recovering from Michael in 2018, any storm is a cause for concern.