FREEPORT — A 15-year-old was killed on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge after falling out of the bed of a truck and being struck by another vehicle.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Allion Orlando Hogan, 19 of Sylacauga, Alabama, was driving a Ford F-150 north on the bridge around 5:41 a.m. While riding in the bed of the truck, Kaden Johnson, 15 of Pell City, Alabama, fell out of the truck onto the road.

Luke Wolkers, 33 of Miramar Beach, then hit Johnson with his car and pulled over on the side of the road. The F-150 continued driving north not knowing Johnson had fallen from the bed, the press release said.

Both Hogan and Wolkers were uninjured in the incident. Johnson died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.