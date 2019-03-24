I would have made a pitiful detective. I’m not referring to a police detective — that’s one thing. I’m referring to a mystery fiction detective.

I love mystery stories and novels — they’re so entertaining. However, solving whatever mystery is at the heart of any given mystery tale is beyond me. Most mystery tales are constructed in such a way that the enjoyment of reading them is solving the mystery along with the detective ... and I simply cannot do it.

Granted, mysteries in mystery fiction are extraordinarily preposterous. Take Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” widely regarded as the first modern detective story. The detective in the story, C. Auguste Dupin, uses “rationation” to solve an apparently unsolvable double murder. The culprit was so shockingly surprising that I would never have solved the mystery. The creative leap Dupin makes was too far for me to jump.

True crime books are another story. These accounts of real mysteries — and real detectives — usually make perfect sense. It doesn’t surprise me that humans commit cruel crimes and that detectives often rely on “hunches” combined with “legwork” to solve those crimes. It’s a rather elegant process — hunches born from experience guide legwork born from effort to lead to the culprit. There’s quite a difference in describing something than prescribing it, and often the mystery of “why” is left out. After all, one person’s “why” is another person’s “what?”

The size of the mystery is also a consideration. Detective fiction and true crime books usually cover, well, crime — a consideration of justice. Most mysteries are everyday matters.

Yesterday handed me one. An unsolvable one, if mundane. When I went to bed the night before, my bird feeders were fine; when I got up, two of them were busted up, as if someone had hit them with a baseball bat. I doubt anyone came up in the yard overnight and did that — possible but unlikely. A far more likely explanation is that a possum got into the feeders overnight — a not uncommon occurrence — and its weight had collapsed one and knocked the other one down.

That little mystery isn’t particularly concerning — one of those everyday “I wonder what happened here” sorts. Mysteries at the other end of the scale — the ones involving “Truth” and not simply what is true — well, that’s another thing entirely, and those mysteries likely won’t be solved either.

Those “capital-T Truth” mysteries lie in the realm of the unsolvable simply because they’re essentially unsolvable. Those mysteries are in the province of psychology, philosophy, poetry and (most particularly) theology — the subjects with a real substance that stands firm across the vast continuum of human existence. Those mysteries always exist. The problem with those mysteries, that makes them so difficult to wrestle with, is their intangible nature. There are no numbers to define them.

People who work in those fields often joke about having “physics envy.” It would be so much easier if we could break down the essential problems of our disciplines into neatly and elegantly solved equations that always apply. I’ve always respected those who work in the sciences and the applied sciences for many reasons, one being that they stand at the end of a long line of “mysteries solved,” while we in the humanities are still struggling with the same problems that the Ancients did.

So, if we do suffer from “physics envy” — an overwhelming desire for certainty — our colleagues in the sciences and applied sciences have an essentially different way of viewing reality. Their basic tool kit is numbers; ours is words. Nothing exists that is slippier — sloppier even — than words. I had fits taking advanced math courses since my imagination doesn’t really work easily that way. Words and their substantively mysterious meanings, though, make perfect sense.

Engineers have it so easy, I thought back then. Apply these numbers to those equations and voila, a solid answer. Learning how to use the tool kit of engineering is difficult, but that knowledge leads to certainties. The most basic tool in our tool kit, a dictionary, is deceptively simple to use, however. Look up a word, find a definition and voila, a whole new mystery.

Why? It’s tempting to use a dictionary as a prescription: This is the meaning of a word and that’s it. Dictionaries don’t prescribe the meaning of words, however. They describe those meanings. Words change meanings as people use words in different ways, so their meanings aren’t fixed — they slip and slide in a big sloppy mess, especially over time. The most extensive dictionaries, like the Oxford English Dictionary, reflect this tendency.

That’s why I’d make a pitiful detective. The mysteries of my discipline are essentially unsolvable, a feature that must truly annoy people who solve problems in a more logical manner. It’s no accident that my bird feeders were busted up on World Poetry Day, I think, but I cannot fathom the connection yet. Perhaps I’ll work some hunches and legwork during April — National Poetry Month. Maybe I’ll just read some poetry.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.