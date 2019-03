Tickets for the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Alabama and Duke are on sale through the Alabama Athletics Ticket Office. The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

To purchase tickets go online at www.rolltide.com or call (205) 348-BAMA. Season ticket holders are reminded to order via the priority on their 2019 Alabama Football season ticket renewal.