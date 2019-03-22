Back when the Earth was young, when knighthood was at its zenith, I was a wide-eyed maiden who believed in truth, justice, the American Way and never wearing white pumps after Labor Day. That was the accepted way, never to be argued. And we didn’t argue.

But now knighthood, truth and even white pumps seem to have gone by the wayside. Yesterday, while rushing to their hearing, two men wearing dark suits and carrying briefcases allegedly filled with nationally important papers ploughed through a door simultaneously, thereby crushing a young intern and scattering her papers. No ladies first in Washington!

On every level, when the cacophony captures a hurrying dignitary “to ask just one question,” everyone chimes over, around and under the designated questioner with such a din of humanity that no one is answered.

There seems to be, even though snow and icicles can be seen beyond the wide windows, a heat wave on talk shows. The ladies have donned short-sleeved dresses with necklines that barely allow space for their waists, and skirts so short it’s dangerous. It will confuse the eyes, not to mention your psyche, when you go outside to freezing temperatures.

Then there are the “discussions” on television — there is no order! If it moves a participant to interrupt a speaker, he or she does, right in the first speaker’s mid-thought. Add one more completely different voice to the din and you have what could pass for a first-grade class after lunch the day of release before Christmas vacation — pandemonium!

Not to mention the grammar — the new world order will have to consider a strong course in syntax or just plain old subject-verb agreement, else things will go so far awry that we might never why we voted for whom.

To blame for it all — and this is just the tip of the iceberg — seems to be, at the end of a long thought, hurrying. Everybody seems to be in a tizzy to get “THERE,” and are never sure when they’ve arrived, if they are properly dressed or if they’re straight on what they’re supposed to say. Therefore, when they do arrive, frumpily and insecurely dressed, they have no idea what to say or which words to use to state their ideas.

When someone asks, for example, “Want to go for a ride?” they mean NOW. Not if you want to comb your hair; not if you want to change clothes; not if you would like to take a shower, but are you ready, NOW, to take a ride? Of course you are not, but to take the time and the trouble to do even one of those things, the offer of a ride will be rescinded. So you go — hair in disarray, frumpy and with a feeling that something isn’t right.

This feeling of not being quite being together often leads to life’s disasters like road rage, fender-benders, hurt feelings and arguments. But as long as nobody cares about those things, I’ll take the ride, ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.