Paul W. Bryant High School utilized almost its entire roster in a 20-4 victory over Central in three innings on Tuesday evening in softball action.

The Stampede (10-2) scored 17 of their 20 runs in the second and third innings and scattered seven hits. The Falcons tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the first inning and also scored a run in third.

“They motivate each other. These girls have become a family. They pick each other up,” Stampede coach Billy Skelton said. “We played 19 of 21 girls in the game and you could see how they support each other, and that is a family atmosphere. The older girls and varsity starters want to see the JV girls do well too so they cheer each other on.”

Eighth-grader Kaylee Talton (2-1) pitched a one-hitter. She struck out two and walked six. Markiya Smith struck out nine and walked 10 in Central’s season opener.

“Overall I think Kaylee responds well when when the defense is behind her and she has just got to learn to trust the girls behind her,” Skelton said. “We have got some speed and some gloves behind her.”

Rebecca Brogden hit a bases loaded triple in the third inning to give the Stampede a 20-3 lead. She went 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Emilee Quimby finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs. Central lead-off hitter Ma’Cailya Dumas singled.

Paul W. Bryant hosts Brookwood in its Class 6A, Area 7 opener on Thursday while Central (0-1) opens Class 5A, Area 5 play against Demopolis.

“Thursday we are going to see what we’ve got, see how far we’ve come and how far we’ve got to go,” Skelton said.

