Phoenix Suns (16-54, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-41, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Phoenix looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

The Pelicans are 20-24 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 27 assists per game. Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans averaging 7.7.

The Suns have gone 9-35 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game, led by Devin Booker averaging 4. The Pelicans won the last meeting between these two squads 130-116 on March 1. Julius Randle scored 22 points to help lead New Orleans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Randle has averaged 26.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10.4 rebounds and averages 16.4 points. Booker has averaged 27.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 43.6 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), E'Twaun Moore: out (quad), Jrue Holiday: out (abdominal strain).

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: day to day (ankle), Tyler Johnson: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.