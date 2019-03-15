Portland Trail Blazers (41-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-40, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup against Portland as losers of four straight games.

The Pelicans are 20-23 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game, led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.7.

The Trail Blazers have gone 16-17 away from home. Portland is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup between these two teams 128-112 on Jan. 18. Damian Lillard scored 24 points to help lead Portland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Julius Randle is shooting 47.4 percent and averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Lillard has averaged 26 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is shooting 54.6 percent and has averaged 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 47.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), E'Twaun Moore: out (quad), Jrue Holiday: out (abdominal strain).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Rodney Hood: day to day (hip), Maurice Harkless: day to day (knee), Seth Curry: day to day (upper respiratory).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.