ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) " A 75-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman have died in a house fire in central Louisiana.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release that the fire happened Thursday in the town of Glenmora.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Fire Marshal's release said the fire appears to have originated on the south side of the home, near a carport where a travel trailer was parked. The report noted there were several electrical wires running through the structure and two breaker panels connected to the home and to the travel trailer.

Names of the two people killed have not been released. The victims were found close to each other near the house's only exit.

Autopsies were to be done Friday.