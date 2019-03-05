Northridge boys track wins 2 invitationals

The Northridge High School boys track team won the Southern Miss High School Invitational on Friday. The Jaguars came in first with122.50 points against a field of 23 other teams from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Northridge athletes who finished in the top three of their events:



400-meter dash - 1st place - Grover Winston



3200 meter run - 3rd place - John Niller



4x800 meter relay - 2nd place



Long jump - 1st place - Vincent Taylor; 3rd place - Edwin Rainey



Triple jump - 1st place - Vincent Taylor



Discus - 1st place - Zion Binion; 2nd place - Tommy Danner



Shot put - 1st place - Zion Binion, 2nd place - Tommy Danner







The Northridge boys track team also won the Paul W. Bryant Invitational on Saturday. The Jaguars finished in first with 282 points. Paul W. Bryant came in second with 117. The Northridge girl’s track team won as well, finishing with 163.50 points, followed by Paul W. Bryant, who finished with 94.



Placing in first for the Northridge Boys:



100-meter dash - Grover Winston



400-meter dash - Grover Winston



800 meter run - Tristian Abrams



1600 meter run - John Niller



3200 meter run - John Niller



110 meter hurdles - Edwin Rainey



300 meter hurdles - Tristian Abrams



4x100 meter relay



4x400 meter relay



4x800 meter relay



Long jump - Vincent Taylor



Triple jump - Edwin Rainey



Discus - Zion Binion



Javelin - Tommy Danner



Shot put - Zion Binion







Placing in first for the Northridge Girls:



800 meter run - Elizabeth Vise



4x100 meter relay



4x400 meter relay



4x800 meter relay



High Jump - Elizabeth Williams



Pole Vault - Emma Thomas



Discus - Morgan Houston



Javelin - Destiny Saldana

BASEBALL

West Blocton 20-11

Paul W. Bryant 0-1

West Blocton High School baseball claimed a pair of road victories over Paul W. Bryant on Monday night. The Tigers defeated the Stampede 20-0 in the first game. Brennan Morris was the winning pitcher, allowing zero hits and zero walks while striking out four batters. Morris also had a big game from the plate, hitting 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Cannon McCulley hit 3-for-4 with four RBIs for West Blocton.



The Tigers claimed an 11-1 victory over the Stampede in the second game. Josh Graham was the winning pitcher for West Blocton. He struck out four batters and allowed just three hits and one earned run. Brennan Morris and Justin Tillery each had one RBI for the Tigers. With the win, West Blocton improves to 8-0 on the season. The Tigers will play another double-header against Bryant at home Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

North River Christian Academy 7

Wilcox Academy 1

North River Christian Academy softball claimed a 7-1 home victory over Wilcox Academy on Monday night. Laura Rhodes led the Charges with a strong performance on the mound, pitching seven innings and striking out eight batters while allowing just three hits. North River was lifted by a two-run homerun from Caroline Boswell. Anna Johnson hit 2-for-2 with a walk for the Chargers and Laura Rhodes finished 2-for-4 from the plate. North River improved its record to 6-5 with the win and will play a double-header against Wilcox Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Winfield 4

Haleyville 2

Winfield High School softball defeated Haleyville 4-2 on Monday night. The Pirates were propelled to victory by a strong pitching performance from Alana Ballard, who pitched all seven innings, striking out six batters and only allowing one earned run. Winfield had five hits on the day, two of which came from Andrea Harbin, who also scored and batted a runner in. Haleyville pitcher Anna Aaron pitched six innings, allowing just five hits and striking out five batters. Hailie Moody had two hits for the Lions. Winfield improved to 2-0 with the win and will travel to play Marion County on Tuesday.