I hurried down Dwight Avenue hill, anticipation urging my skinny legs into a run when I reached the bottom.

Mother always made rice pudding on Thursday; I loved rice pudding! That and Chefboyardee Spaghetti and pork chops. The pudding was for lunch and the spaghetti and chops were for dinner. Thursdays were my favorite days. We did not yet know about TV dinners or frozen pizzas, but we would.

Mother was definitely my favorite person (my grandmothers a close second). She had a sense of humor that was always ready and could make anyone laugh with her.

There was the time I was scared of getting vaccinated before school that fall. Granddaddy Herman warned that my arm “would be stiff for a week.” My Uncle Bunky, who was 16, was full of useless advice. My grandmother had constant tears in her eyes.

Finally, Mother stood up with a determined look and said, “Come on, Glenda Jo, we gotta go fix Daddy’s dinner.”

We walked across the garden, I said, “Do you think they are ... .”

“Trying to scare you?” Mother responded. “I certainly do; you must not give them the satisfaction. Do you hear me? Don’t cry!”

The look on her face sealed our bargain. The next day, Mother and I went staunchly to the Health Department. To my surprise, the shots were not like I thought. They were painful, but Mother was there. When my grandmother came to see about me, she was shocked to see Mother and me snuggled down on our pallet, reading our favorite book, “Miss Minerva and William Green Hill,” laughing hysterically when William thought the hose was a snake.

Mother had observations on television shows. She loved to watch “Dallas.” I said once after an episode, “Boy, that Sue Ellen! She knows how to get even ... .” Mother sipped the last of her coffee, “But don’t ever forget, there’s nothing worse than a ‘sorry’ woman.” I wonder how she knew.

My first year of teaching was turbulent; I came home in tears every day. Mother heard all my sad tales until one day in December 1965, she had enough. She listened, growing angrier by the minute. When I finished, she stood, came over to me and, “Glenda Jo! I have heard these ‘poor me’ stories for as long as I intend to! Do you mean that you are going to let somebody’s little young’un’s silliness cheat you out of all you’ve worked for? Gonna let them run you out of a job you love? You better get hold of yourself or I’ll know the reason why!”

She wanted to be a teacher — and by the grace of God she became one, after a fashion. A divine fluke. You knew her. You fortunate few who had Mrs. Goodson for physical education at Dwight Elementary School remember her fairness, her love for her students and the fiery red-haired little woman who would not give up on those she loved best, ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.