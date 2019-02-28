The Northridge boys and girls tennis teams hosted Spain Park Wednesday. The Northridge girls swept the action with a 9-0 win. Spain Park won the boys match 5-4. The Northridge girls are 3-0 on the season while the boys are 1-1. Both teams will host Muscle Shoals Thursday.





Northridge Girls



Singles



No. 1 Ava Rath (N) def. Sydney Ellison (SP) 10-5



No. 2 Jackie Alcocer (N) def. Riley Ford (SP) 10-3



No. 3 Allison Stegall (N) def. Anushka Arora (SP) 10-3



No. 4 Ana Caroline Sullivan (N) def. Ella Collins (SP) 10-5



No. 5 Kameryn McKone (N) def. Abeni Perkins (SP) 10-2



No. 6 Alice Rowley (N) def. Grace Hampton (SP) 10-4



Doubles



No. 1 Rath/Alcocer (N) def. Ellison/Ford (SP) 10-5



No. 2 Stegall/Carson Ryan (N) def. Morgan Mumper/Sedani Nagodawithana (SP) 11-10(3)



No. 3 Mary Calloway Rodgers/Sullivan (N) def. Collins/Mary Hiers (SP) 10-8





Boys singles



No. 1 Ryan Stafford (SP) def. Braden Hannig (N) 11-10(4)



No. 2 Tygen Goldammer (N) def. Jake Wilson (SP) 10-5



No. 3 Brenton Cate (SP) def. Ross Zeanah (N) 10-6



No. 4 Caden Goldammer (N) def. Tyler Guerra (SP) 10-8



No. 5 Sam Willard (SP) def. Troy Zeanah (N) 10-3



No. 6 Thomas Harper (N) def. Youssef Massoud (SP) 10-2



Doubles



No. 1 Hannig/R. Zeanah (N) def. Guerra/John Kendrick (SP) 10-5



No. 2 Wilson/Cate (SP) def. T. Goldammer/Thompson Vise (N) 11-9



No. 3 Samuel Wasko/Walker Jackson (SP) def. C. Goldammer/Drew Verzino (N) 11-10(9)

BASEBALL

Central 13,

Greene County 1

CENTRAL — Leading scorers for Central (2-0) were Kevin Moton and Nate Johnson, who both went 2-for-2. Marcus McVay went 2-for-3 with one of those hits being a double. Marcus Hall went 2-for-2 with one of those hits being a triple.

Starting pitcher Brylin Crumpton had 10 strikeouts.

Winning pitcher Zamar Ellis came to close the game with three strikeouts.

For Greene County, Devin Pearson had the only hit.

Central next plays Friday at Bessemer City.

Northside 13-15

Holt 2-0

NORTHSIDE — In a doubleheader, Northside won the first game, 13-2.

Leading hitters were Jake Corkren and Levi Stroud with two hits each.

For Holt, Colt Ryan had both RBI's and hit a double.

In the second game, Northside won, 15-0.

Northside pitchers Brett Rutledge, Koulson Guy, Ethan Smith and Ashton Pugh combined for a no-hitter.

Leading hitters for Northside were Luke Stripling, Jon Hutchinson and and Jake Corkren.

Northside (3-0) plays Gordo Thursday.