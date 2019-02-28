Local officials are getting ready for the high water that could be coming.

That is about all they can do at this point, as they watch the Atchafalaya and Mississippi rivers to see what the coming days will bring.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco to try to alleviate some of the pressure on the Mississippi River levees. This is the second year in a row the corps has taken that defensive action.

No plans have been made to open the Morganza Control Structure, a move that would send more water into the Atchafalaya and have a more immediate local impact.

“We have called a special meeting of the Levee Board Friday afternoon after the corps briefing. We will also likely declare a state of emergency so we can take the proper precautions. We have a floodgate in the Gibson-Bayou Black area and will monitor the water levels very closely,” said Reggie Dupre, executive director of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. “These river floods are slow-moving events. This is not like a hurricane or a tsunami.”

That is a good point, and the best thing to local area has going for it. As long as our emergency workers keep tabs on the water, they should be able to take protective action as it rises and know when and where it should threaten homes, businesses and people.

Since water doesn’t pay attention to political boundaries, communication among various parish officials and the state is also crucial. We have already seen the frightening scenes in Mississippi where high water has inundated some towns and threatens to rise even higher.

This year, the main culprit is the heavy rainfall that occurred in the northern parts of the country, delivering water that is just now working its way downstream toward us. As we do as we approach each spring, we have to hope for the best. Our watchful officials, though, have to do more than that: They have to do everything they can to know whether it will be a danger and deal with it if it does come.

They have proven time and again over the years that they are more than up to the task. We are lucky to have such dedicated, competent professionals on the front lines of a war we’re not likely to win anytime soon.

