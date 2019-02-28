BIRMINGHAM — Central High School relied on its slogan to advance to the girls Class 5A championship game for the second consecutive year.

“We need everybody, but we don’t need anybody.”

Playing down a starter without Mackenzie Mahone, the Falcons (27-3) outlasted Brewer, 45-41, to take on Madison Academy (28-7) in Saturday’s finals at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at 9 a.m.

“That is including the coach,” Central coach Michael Rivers said of the slogan. “Because you have been trained to do what you need to do and you know what you need to do.”

Junior floor general Quintasia Leatherwood led Central with 21 points and went 6-of-7 from the free throw line. She was 3-of-6 from 3-point range and had four assists. She also led the defense with five steals.

“I enjoyed watching her play watching film. You can definitely tell that she’s worked on her game and does a good job,” Brewer coach Jeff Andrews said. “You can tell she spends time in the gym and as a coach you don’t want to play against her, but as far as watching her, it was fun watching her use her skills in what she does.”

Sakyia White finished with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds and also had four blocks. She went 8-of-10 from the floor.

Central had a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 17-13 halftime advantage. The Falcons led by seven points at the end of the third quarter, 34-27. Brewer came within two points, 43-41, with 1:03 left on a 3-pointer by Leisha Steger. Leatherwood made three free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

“We’ll grind it out and we’ll do what it takes to get that opportunity, get that steal when we need it and that rebound when we need it,” Rivers said. “We are not the biggest team, but we are pretty athletic and we will get after it. Our defense is solid and we run a pretty good offensive system.”

Saturday will mark Central's third appearance in the state finals in four years.

“It’s a great opportunity to be here again as a junior,” Leatherwood said. “You only get better each year.”

