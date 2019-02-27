The Tuscaloosa City Council took the following action at its Tuesday meeting:

• Declared a sole source and authorized a contract for 200 controllers with Hach Co. Inc.; total: $23,067

• Declared a sole source and authorized a contract for turbidilmeters and process vials with Hach Co. Inc.; total: $34,295.87.

• Authorized payment to Spire Inc. in settlement of a claim; total: $563.45.

• Authorized payment to Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp.; total: $7,500.

• Authorized payment to Kaye Elmore in settlement of claim; total: $2,014.28.

• Ordered demolition of the structure at 2675 22nd St.

• Denied approval of the the ABC application of Fawaz Alreyashi for a lounge retail liquor-class II (package) license at Pink Package Store, 2032 Greensboro Ave.

• Approved the ABC application of Avianeda Investments LLC for a restaurant retail liquor license at La Hecienda El Mexicano Restaurant; 1817 University Blvd.

• Authorized a memorandum of understanding with the University of Alabama Department of Telecommunication and Film.

• Authorized an amended agreement with San Inc. d/b/a Turning Point under the 2017 Emergency Solutions Grant Program.

• Authorized an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Services (WS); total: not to exceed $7,000.

• Authorized renewal of cyber liability insurance with Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America; total: $16,648.

• Authorized a contract with McGiffert and Associates LLC for study and consulting engineering services for the Old Oliver Lock property; total: not to exceed $8,700.

• Authorized amendment No. 4 to the engineering and related services contract with Walker Associates Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TTL Inc., for the Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Streetscape and Utility Improvements Project; total increase: $17,930.

• Adopted the second amendment to the 2018 Alabama Trust Fund Disbursements budget.

• Adopted the 53rd amendment to the Public Works Capital Fund budget.

• Adopted the 16th amendment to the Fiscal 2018 General Reserve for Future Improvement Fund.

• Temporarily expanded the Downtown Entertainment District hours for March 30.

• Consented to the assignment of contracts from TTL Inc. to Pace Analytical Services LLC.

• Accepted the roadway, curb and gutter, storm sewer and sanitary sewer for The Downing Place re-survey.

• Authorized the purchase of equipment, supplies and/or services from Tuscaloosa Scale Co. for Infrastructure & Public Services; total: $6,154.

• Adopted the first amendment to the Fiscal Year 2019 Water and Sewer Fund Budget.

• Authorized the payment of bills; total: $17,730.11.