LIVINGSTON — Resilience was key for the West Alabama softball team Monday as the Tigers swept the visiting Lee Lady Flames in Gulf South Conference action at the UWA Softball Complex. UWA won the first contest 4-2 and the second, 5-4.

The Tigers move to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in the GSC. Lee falls to 7-10 and 1-4 in the conference.

West Alabama will hit the road for a few weeks starting with a trip to West Georgia for GSC Softball action on March 1 in Carrollton, Georgia. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CST.