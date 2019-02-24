Today’s commentary is in two parts.

First, I fully understand bad relationships. I understand grown men and women acting as juveniles. What I don’t understand is how politicians can’t use common sense when addressing a problem.

The chasm between the City of Gadsden and the Etowah County Commission is too wide in relation to what the county should be paid for housing Gadsden inmates. The gap is between $5 to $50 a day, quite a difference depending on who you talk to. But the problem is city or county officials aren’t talking to each other without rancor. The payment problem is not that difficult.

The city should be willing to pay the actual cost of housing prisoners. The county should only charge the city the actual cost. The county should not make a profit, and the city should pay not a negotiated fee, but again the actual cost.

Any unbiased accountant can examine the county’s books, determine per prisoner actual cost and charge the city accordingly. That is fair and equitable.

Many say the county has the city over a barrel with the prisoner issue and the county knows it. That statement is wrong and is entirely inappropriate, but that attitude is pervasive among local politicians. Good managers should be looking for fair and equitable solutions concerning any problems with city and county government. Inevitably, it is Etowah and Gadsden taxpayer dollars that foot the bill regardless of the final outcome.

David Akins, Etowah County’s chief administration officer, and Sherman Guyton, mayor of Gadsden, should determine what is fair and equitable for the city and county. That is a simple solution for a simple problem.

Second, I have been accused by Gadsden city officials of being negative towards the city — my hometown I chose to return to after being away for 38 years. Maybe I see things a little differently having been exposed to other cities and towns. I have been accused of sensationalism in my commentaries, criticized for my stand on historic Convention Hall and not supporting renovation of the closed Kmart building, challenged on my call for a living wage for airport workers and for recommending the airport to be treated like any other department of the city.

I also have been accused of an “overarching theme” that money is being wasted. I have never said money is being wasted by the city — au contraire, I have highlighted the fact that the city has maintained a balanced budget while paying off a considerable debt the current administration had no responsibility in acquiring.

As to the replacement of Convention Hall with The Venue at Coosa Landing, I still believe it was a mistake to replace a significantly historical building with a closed Kmart, but constructive opinions and criticisms don’t seem to be welcomed by city officials.

Gadsden is my home — not just my home but my beloved home. This is where my mother and father taught me positive values and respect for others. I grew up in East Gadsden in a nurturing environment, attended elementary school at J.L. Wagnon and later attended East Gadsden Junior High. I crossed the Coosa River for my higher education at Gadsden High School.

The education I received at all those schools was excellent. I owe a great debt to my parents, educators and the residents of Etowah County and Gadsden because all were excellent role models.

This is a debt I take very seriously, and I will continue to highlight issues that I think are adversely affecting residents of Etowah County and Gadsden.

Some people call it negativity; I call it identified progression.

Connie and I could have lived our final years anywhere in the United States. We chose Gadsden, the town that holds a special place in our hearts. That trumps all perceived negativity.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.