The No. 11-ranked Shelton State Lady Buccaneers got off to a blistering start Monday night against Lawson State Community College to send the sophomore class out in style.

Shelton State used a 29-5 run to start the game to cruise to the 106-57 victory. Sophomore guard Briana Trigg led the Lady Buccaneers with 22 points.

“We knew ball pressure would be the key to winning this game and that’s what we did,” Shelton State coach Madonna Thompson said. “They just took care of business; everyone did one through eleven.”

Tiyah Johnson knocked down a pair of four-point plays in the first quarter in the midst of the 29-5 run. Johnson had 16 points and six assists in the game. Shelton State led 31-10 after the first quarter.

Then Thompson extended the defensive pressure the rest of the way. Lawson State was stifled by the pressure and was outscored 75-47 the remainder of the game. Shelton State shot 53 percent from the field in the game as a team.

Hillcrest High School alumnus Cierria Cunningham scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Ataiya Bridges and LaTascya Duff each scored 10 points. LaTora Duff handed out eight assists.

The sophomore class for Shelton State finishes with a 27-1 record at home over the last two seasons. The Lady Buccaneers will travel to Gadsden State Community College on Thursday in hopes to complete a 10-0 record in the Alabama Community College Conference for the second consecutive year.

“Everyone in the conference tournament will be out to get us but we’re in a good situation,” Thompson said. “I feel good about it. They’re playing well together and I’m happy where they are.”

Shelton State improves to 25-3 on the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.