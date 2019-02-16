PACE — Sage and Ivy Designs, the Pace-based custom home décor business for more than 18 years, is holding a clock table making class 2-4 p.m. March 30 at Storage Master located at 4636 Woodbine Road. Depending on the materials attendees choose, the final product will cost $59 or $69.

According to the Facebook event page, no painting or building skills are required since the teachers offer all the expert instruction and guidance.

The larger clock at 36 inches costs $69, and $59 for the 24-inch clock table. Everything is included for the one you choose. For the clock, it includes the mechanism and for the table, the hairpin legs.

Class size is limited. To reserve a seat, purchase tickets at https://kippiathome.com/shop/hand-made-clock-class-march-30th-2-4pm/.