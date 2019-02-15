Time-travel! I’ve loved the concept since Dottie McCollum told me to watch the beautiful movie, “Somewhere in Time.”

Since going back and reliving memories is an appealing occupation for a cold February afternoon, I took out my notebooks and set out on my “sentimental” journey.

I opened notebook No. 15 — February 1993, my last year at Gadsden High. I was teaching Chapter I English classes.

It sounded like a dream teaching situation: small classes, basic English, computers and printers, and the REAL selling point, “Mrs. Byars, you LOVE those kids! You love those kids!” Mr. Russell, the assistant superintendent, urged.

Feb. 2, 1993 — Today is “college football sign-up” day, and it was hard for my students, who were all boys and football fans, to think about prepositions when their friend, Martavius, had offers from Alabama AND Auburn, but this morning at homeroom, “Tav” had not made up his mind!

The conversation went like this:

"I know where he’s gonna sign..."

"Don’t know. Don’t nobody know where he’s gonna sign."

"I know!"

"How you know?"

"He’s gonna sign (a long pause) with (another pause) Alabama!"

"Who told you!”

Anthony never said a word. He glared at them with disdain. He was tired of their teasing; he was tired of prepositions; tired of everything.

He rose from the desk seeming to go to the pencil sharpener.

The argument was getting heated just as Anthony passed their desks. He turned with a purpose. He bent to address the arguers, placing his big hands on both desks.

"Don’t nobody know where Tav gonna sign! Probably at the chicken plant!" The boys laughed. Anthony sharpened his pencil.

And Tav signed with Auburn.

That spring I was in the play “Barefoot in the Park” for Theatre of Gadsden. I had not been in a play for several years and learning lines was very difficult.

My students were curious about the idea and gladly rehearsed my lines with me — until they didn’t!

The time that Corey put the play book down and declared that he was bored and went off to do his homework!

Tertius made up a new game: when I didn’t know the line, he’d sit still until I asked for it. He grinned and said gleefully, "GUESS!"

As play time grew near, and I still didn’t know when to say what, they got worried. It got dire when Thursday my picture was in the Gadsden Times!

The play was upon us — and Mrs. Byars didn’t know her lines!

My students were more nervous than I. But leave it to someone to save the day. Stedrick slouched in as the bell sounded.

"Hey, Mrs. Byars! Was that your picture in the paper? Was something wrong with you in that picture? Somebody gank you! Just tell me who..."

"No! That was the play! We are proud of our teacher!"

"Hey! Did they put your picture in the paper," Tertius grinned, "'cause you finally learned your lines!?"

Precious memories, 'round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.