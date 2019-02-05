CHIPLEY - In only their second year of competing, Chipley High School's varsity cheerleading squad recently took home fifth in the Florida High School Athletic Association State Competition in Gainesville on January 31.

The squad learned the routine in June but began practice in earnest in November. Practice was set to begin in October but Hurricane Michael derailed those plans due to power outages and hardships faced by all in the community. First Baptist Church in Chipley allowed the team use of their facilities in order to practice. Four days a week, three hours a day, every week since November, allowed the team the time to leave their mark at state competition.

The first round of competition began in December where they took first place at Northwest Florida Regionals. They also took first place at Red Nose Raider Competition, where they also won best choreography. The squad became regional runner-ups at the FHSAA competition for Region 1.

Out of the four regions in the state, 18 teams went on to compete in the semi-finals. Of those 18, nine went to finals with four teams placing. With a score of 76, CHS Cheerleaders took fifth place in the finals.

Coach Abby Register says she is very proud of the hard work and dedication the girls showed throughout the process.

"These girls worked so hard and lost out on so much free time in order to prepare for competition," said Register. "I am so proud of them for what they have accomplished."

Senior Abby Sapp says she is proud of how far the team came from when practice began.

"During practices we weren't hitting our marks like we should have been," said Sapp. "During competition we hit everything. We hit things we had never hit in practice. We have come so far from where we started."

The squad is made up of 25 girls, 12 of which are freshman. Sapp says she is happy that the senior members were able to role models for the underclassmen.

"It is bittersweet that I wont be able to compete again," said Sapp. "It makes me happy that we were able to serve as role models and teach them what we know. Now we can watch them carry on what they know to those who come behind them."

Freshman Laney Stewart says this has been her favorite high school experience thus far and that she is proud of how well all the girls worked together to succeed.

"We all became closer during this experience," said Stewart. "We all worked together even and though we were all nervous, we hit everything and made it work. I have had such a great time, this is definitely one of my favorite high school experiences so far."

Register says that placing fifth is a huge accomplishment, as the girls competed against much larger schools.

"We are a team that not only competes but we also cheer for each sport," said Register. "Our school of 500 students has no choice but to have one team for everything. These larger schools of 1,400 students plus have teams whose sole purpose is to compete. We went against them and made our mark at state. Proud is an understatement."

Principal Kyle Newsom says he is pleased with the direction the program is taking and is proud of their accomplishments.

"I am very pleased at the direction Coach Register is taking the program," said Newsom. "I am so proud of everyone: coaches and players alike. Everyone represented Chipley High School well. We may have come up short but we are very proud of our team for this huge accomplishment."