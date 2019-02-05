BONIFAY - A new face can be seen at the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners office serving in the role as Project Director.

The board approved the hiring of David Corbin to fill the position left vacant when Joey Marsh retired. Corbin will oversee the administrative departments as well as handling budgets and other various projects in the county.

Corbin is the former County Manager for Washington County where he retired from two years ago after 36 years. Corbin says he wants the public to know he is here to help.

"I have an open door policy," said Corbin. "If anyone needs anything I want them to know they can come see me or call me and I will do all I can to help. I intend to bring honesty, loyalty and integrity to my position. I work for the citizens of Holmes County."

The belief that there is a solution to every problem is something Corbin firmly believes in.

"I believe that every problem has a solution," said Corbin. "I will do everything I can to help Holmes County grow and prosper. I am already looking for monies to put in the budget next year and to help with upcoming projects. I want to give the citizens the most bang for their buck."

Commissioners approved hiring Corbin under a two-year contract when they met in regular session January 29.

In other business at the meeting that approved Corbin's position, the board approved a preliminary award to Liberty Partners out of Tallahassee for lobbying services. The final award will be given after contract negotiations have been concluded.

Another preliminary award was approved for Tri-Tech Wireless LLC for placement of wireless internet equipment on emergency services towers throughout the county. Attorney Brandon Young was tasked with hammering out a contract to be brought back before the board before final approval is made.

Holmes County Board of County Commissioners will meet again in regular session at 9 a.m. on February 11.