BAY COUNTY — In the immediate days before and after Hurricane Michael, reporters from national news outlets were in Bay County to document the storm and its aftermath.

Close to four months later, the continuing recovery has largely fallen out the national news cycle, according to many locals. The struggles residents endure to rebuild homes and get full claims from insurance companies, and the millions of dollars municipal governments face in debris hauling costs, mostly go unmentioned by major outlets besides a handful of stories.

“A storm of such magnitude that caused so much destruction as Hurricane Michael did should go down in history," said area resident Megan Brock. "As someone who just moved here a year and a half ago from Texas, I have read about Hurricanes Katrina, Andrew and Harvey referred to in the news repeatedly since they happened. But it seemed like in a matter of days we were forgotten. It was as if it never happened in the eyes of the world. They moved on to other disasters in the world so quickly.”

When asked why coverage of Hurricane Michael didn't remain in the headlines, emails to the Washington Post, NPR, the New York Times, NBC and CBS went unanswered.

The publications that did respond, the Associated Press and Tampa Bay Times, said they are committed to covering the hurricane’s aftermath.

Lauren Easton, Director of Media Relations for The Associated Press, pointed to AP’s online Hurricane Michael section at apnews.com/HurricaneMichael when reached for comment by email.

AP’s coverage has touched on Mexico Beach residents feeling forgotten, the timber industry needing years to recover and schools facing financial losses. The articles are a mix of original reports and coverage of News Herald articles.

“The Associated Press has been covering Hurricane Michael, its aftermath and its impact extensively, and remains committed to doing so,” Easton said.

The Tampa Bay Times has also been covering the aftermath. A recent story looked at charity donations for Hurricane Michael being less than other storms, while a December article covered housing.

In an email, Tampa Bay Times Senior Deputy Editor for News Amy Hollyfield wrote they have had three reporter/photographer teams that have been back to the Panhandle since the storm at different times leading to multiple stories.

“I can’t speak for other news organizations and their coverage decisions, but I can say there is no question for us that Hurricane Michael and its aftermath is an important story for us to cover,” Hollyfield stated. “This monumental storm created issues and lessons for all Floridians and we want to make sure the stories get told.”

Hollyfield also said Tampa Bay Times “will keep reporting this story” which is “one we need to tell” and “one our readers need to hear.”

But without a larger media presence, many local residents feel the country is largely unaware of challenges the community faces.

“We took our dog to the vet (in Fort Walton Beach)," resident Sherry Hazeltine said. "The veterinarian was surprised when I showed him pictures of the damages. “He didn’t realize people were sleeping in tents. This was only 50 miles away.”

Locals offered various reasons for the drop in national coverage compared to previous hurricanes. Robert Smiley felt Bay County would have gotten more coverage “if we were primarily Democrats in the area,” while Diane Kossowski said the national media is too focused on what’s happening in Washington, D.C.

“The only thing I can figure is we are the ‘straw.’ Hurricane Michael was just another storm. People are tired of donating and paying attention to the ugly reality that is a natural disaster,” said resident Billie Ball. “Life goes on. Maybe Michael blended in with the other big storms of recent times. Whatever the case may be, the apathy towards this area of the U.S. is disgusting.”