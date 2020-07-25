Almost 150 students received their diplomas in a nearly two-hour long ceremony held at Yates Memorial Stadium.

"I did it", said one graduate quietly to himself as he returned to his seat with his diploma during the Walton High Class of 2020 Commencement on Friday.

Almost 150 others earned that honor as well in a nearly two-hour long ceremony held at Yates Memorial Stadium.

Commencement speaker and Student Council President Krislynn McLaney urged her fellow graduates, going forward, to make their words matter, and make a positive impact on people’s lives.