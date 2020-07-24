When we first started developing our landscape — which was after I retired from the Postal Service — some of the first flowers we planted were daylilies. We bought them all at one time, in a range of colors, and planted them in one large planting bed.

The original planting bed was situated under a couple of large trees that had just been pruned, and the bed was in full sun. Over time, the trees grew and made more shade, so the daylilies have been moved to other locations or shared with others. At this time, the daylilies are planted in multiple areas of our landscape.

Some of my favorite daylilies are orange double-blossomed ones. I believe I received those daylilies much later, from Cookie Robertson. I planted them in a large planting bed that is located in full sun, in the back yard.

When I was a child, native orange daylilies grew along country roads in ditches. Several years ago, I obtained several of the same type of orange daylilies from an acquaintance. I planted many of them in the ditch along the entrance to our driveway. In addition, I planted a few in a second planting bed in our backyard.

Daylilies perform best when planted in full sun for most of the day, and the soil should be moist but well-drained. When planted in the correct location, daylilies will flower for years with little care at all. Often daffodils, irises and daylilies will prosper for years in an abandoned site, where an old house had previously stood.

Daylilies should be planted in spring or fall, while the temperature is cool. Till the soil and add compost before planting. Situate the bulbs a couple of feet apart and plant them so that the crown is about an inch below the soil surface. Water well and cover with mulch to retain moisture and prevent weeds from propagating.

To make sure daylilies continue to flower, separate them every few years. In this area, late summer is the best time to divide daylilies. Dig up a clump and use some type of sharp implement to separate them. Remove the foliage and transplant the bulbs immediately.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.