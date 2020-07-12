Dean's List selections

• Brenna Harris of Gadsden has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.

• Jerry Nance of Gadsden was named to Kennesaw State University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List were enrolled in at least 9 credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.

• Guadalupe Orozco of Fort Payne was named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester.To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full time.

• Jequaries Martin of Attalla was named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

• Caden Davidson of Gadsden was named to the Spring Semester 2020 Honor Roll for the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee. To qualify for the Honor Roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a C.

• Hannah Atcheson of Piedmont recently graduated with a B.S. degree in elementary education from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia.

• Karina Jones of Piedmont was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Semester at Pensacola Christian College. Students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher qualify for the Dean’s List.

• Jason King of Boaz was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, Iowa. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average.

• Robert Hager of Gadsden, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in chemical engineering, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts. WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

• Christin Rowan, a psychology major from Boaz, was named to the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Hill retiring from credit union

Monte J. Hill, president/CEO of Family Savings Credit Union, headquartered in Gadsden with branch operations in Northeast Alabama and Northwest Georgia, has announced his retirement effective January 2021.

The credit union’s board of directors has named Danny Varnon as the incoming president/CEO.

Hill has 29 years serving in the credit union industry, the last 16 at Family Savings. During his tenure as president, Family Savings grew from $140 million in assets to its current $525 million asset size.

Varnon holds a B.S. in accounting from Jacksonville State University, a designation of Certified Chief Executive from the Credit Union Executive Society and has worked at Family Savings for 26 years as information technology manager, assistant branch manager, vice president/chief operations officer and executive vice president.

The board announced two additional promotions: Robert Rayburn as vice president/chief lending officer and Debbie Gray as vice president/chief financial officer.