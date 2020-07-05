Humane Society of West Alabama: Webber is an adorable 6-month-old kitten who came to the shelter from a family of 14 cats! He is a very sweet and gentle boy who is used to a lot of action, but he seems perfectly happy to sit back and watch the other kittens run around. Webber likes to get the attention of people by quietly meowing and then will readily accept pets. Whenever he meows, his little face looks like it is smiling, so it's always fun having a little "chat" with this cutie.

Webber is up-to-date on vaccinations, negative for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia, microchipped, and neutered. His adoption fee is $75. If you're interested in giving this jovial fellow a home, please set up an appointment by emailing humaneswa@yahoo.com or by calling 205-554-0011 (leave a message). All adopters are required to be pre-approved by filling out the adoption application on www.humanesocietyofwa.org.

