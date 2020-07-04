I watched a streaming episode about the mid-life crisis of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth. He had lost his faith. His life consisted of attending luncheons. He expected a life of adventure like fellow pilots Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin who rode the thundering, soul-shaking Saturn V space ship to become the first men to walk on the moon.

Prince Philip met the astronauts on their tour in London. He expected heroic explorers filled with wisdom learned on their epic journey. Instead, they were sneezing, coughing, runny-nosed young men, thanks to colds caught from shaking a million hands. Instead of seeking enlightenment on the meaning of life from their cosmic perspective, they focused on the million details and decisions of getting there and returning home to their families.

Though tragic for many, COVID-19 has blessed my life so far. With classes only online, my student son fled Chicago with his wife and three children, ages 5 years, 3 years and 2 months. They stayed with us three months. I got to see my newborn grandson learn how to smile and laugh, focus his gaze, suck his thumb and trust me enough to fall asleep in my arms as I sang to him and caressed his face. The older ones were equally endearing. I am impressed that God’s glory is the creation of life. Is there any question of that as we behold this beautiful earth with its splendor of colors and life of every form? Earth is an oasis in a desert universe hostile to life. We are God’s children, and enabling us to share His eternal joy is His work and His glory. (Moses 1:39 and Matthew 25:21).

God has given us the ability and responsibility to create life and raise His children. (Romans 8:17) That is God’s first commandment to all mankind. (Genesis 1:28) It is key to the greatest commandments to love God and others as ourselves, perhaps more. This is our work and our glory.

Prince Philip lost his way while his little children ran all around him. Perhaps Buckingham Palace was too big and he had too many people "helping." The astronauts thought Prince Philip had everything.

Just like the first men to walk on the moon, each of us is traveling the courageous journey of life designed for us by God. It is easy to become so absorbed in details and demands that the eternally important moments slip by unappreciated on our journey. I am thankful to have lived long enough, and to be given children, grandchildren and a wise wife, to finally see what is important in life, what is meaningful, what is heroic and what will last forever.

I pray with all the energy of heart to hear those precious words, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

George "Terry" Robinson, MD, is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.