When my grandbaby was born, I sat outside the nursery window and watched as he rested with the most peaceful, contented look on his beautiful little face. I think about how a baby’s mind is void of anger and hate. As we grow, we are programmed by the environment, and our actions are simply a reflection of what has been entered into our brain throughout the years.

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. Genesis 1:27

Sometimes I have to stop, take a breath, and remember that God created me in His likeness, and I have the ability to quietly change the world by my example. If I am going to do the work He intended me to do, I have to have a clear, honest, wholesome mind that is void of any outside influence. The only inspiration that I can allow inside my heart is His word.

You are a miracle and your life is meant to be more than a reflection of a crowd of influencers.

Try as we may, it is impossible to ever completely understand the vision that God had for our lives when He made us, but we should never stop trying to please Him. Live your life and do not let your surroundings dictate your actions.

I have a horrible habit of justifying my actions, even when my activities are not Godly. I assure you, if you are condoning violence and other corrupt behavior with an extenuating circumstance for a "good" cause, it’s not justified.

If we want to change the world, we can’t do it with disrespect and destruction, because our cause will simply be hidden in the obliteration.

Have you something to make God smile today?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is "I Can and I Will." For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com