This recipe was contributed by Sandy Stilson. It got its name because "Ganny," Sandy’s husband’s grandmother, made it whenever they visited her in New York.

Ganny’s Jell-O

1 small can mandarin oranges

1 small can crushed pineapple

24 ounces cottage cheese

1 small package of sugar-free Jell-O, any flavor

½ cup broken pecans

1 (8- ounce) container Cool Whip

Drain fruit; set aside.

Blend cottage cheese with Jell-O using a blender until smooth. Remove to a bowl.

Add the fruit, pecans and Cool Whip and mix thoroughly.

Refrigerate before serving.