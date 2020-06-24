Wednesday

This recipe was contributed by Sandy Stilson. It got its name because "Ganny," Sandy’s husband’s grandmother, made it whenever they visited her in New York.


Ganny’s Jell-O


1 small can mandarin oranges


1 small can crushed pineapple


24 ounces cottage cheese


1 small package of sugar-free Jell-O, any flavor


½ cup broken pecans


1 (8- ounce) container Cool Whip


Drain fruit; set aside.


Blend cottage cheese with Jell-O using a blender until smooth. Remove to a bowl.


Add the fruit, pecans and Cool Whip and mix thoroughly.


Refrigerate before serving.