Wednesday

Jun 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM


Tomato Tortellini Salad


Dressing:


2 tablespoons olive oil


2 tablespoons white wine vinegar


2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated


1 medium shallot


¼ teaspoon ground black pepper


¼ teaspoon salt


Salad:


2 cups cheese tortellini


1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes


2 cups broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces


1 (6-ounce) jar artichoke hearts, drained and rinsed


¼ cup blue-vein cheese, crumbled


For the dressing, place the oil, vinegar, Parmesan cheese, shallot, pepper and salt in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Set aside.


For the salad, prepare the pasta according to the directions on the package.


Place the well-drained tortellini in a large bowl. Add the salad dressing and toss gently.


When the tortellini has cooled, stir in the tomatoes, broccoli, artichoke hearts and blue cheese.


Chill well and serve.


Byrd-Bredbenner, Fresh Taste from the Garden State, 2002